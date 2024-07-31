Watch Video- Bengaluru City Auto Drivers Harass Man For Booking Uber Bike Taxi

A shocking incident took place in Bengaluru where a man was bullied for booking an Uber bike taxi instead of taking a local rickshaw. The event sparked a debate concerning the behavior of auto drivers against people comfortable traveling with other mediums. Also, netizens are demanding strict action against the troublemakers.

Watch Viral Video:

The incident took place near Indiranagar Metro station, Bengaluru where a group of local drivers were seen harassing Thomas Simte for choosing an Uber ride. The rickshaw drivers were frustrated with his decision to book a ride online and were seen fighting with him.

The whole video of the incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Thomas with the caption, “Getting harassed if we take Uber bikes or auto, instead of regular rickshaw. This happened to me in Indiranagar metro station.”

In the viral video, Simte on his Uber bike was seen surrounded by a bunch of auto drivers. The locals were seen as frustrated with the passengers booking rides online and started fighting with the man and the Uber driver verbally in the local language and were not letting Thomas go. Many people were seen standing around the place watching and recording the event on their mobile phones.

Thomas said, ‘I request there should be more traffic police near Indiranagar metro station. Autowalas are acting like the boss of the streets, as I mentioned in the video passengers will take any mode of transportation of their choice. Why are they harassing.”

One of the auto-rickshaw drivers tried to pull out the keys from the bike while another raised his hand to slap the passenger. Thomas asked the troublemakers to let him go. He said that he was not exaggerating but such incidents happen every day to the riders.

Informing about the matter he said, “I filed a complaint against the people in Indiranagar police station. The police said they will file FIR and requested me to visit the station again and the location for verification. I hope something positive happens out of this.”

“He pulled my bag from behind to get me down the bike. I want strict action against the harassment of passengers and of riders if they take Uber or any other mode of transport other than the bystanders.” said Thomas.