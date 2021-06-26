हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmers protest

Water cannons used by police as farmers break through barricades at Chandigarh-Mohali border

Officials said a heavy police force was deployed in Chandigarh following a call by farmers to march towards the governor's house here and submit a memorandum to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Water cannons used by police as farmers break through barricades at Chandigarh-Mohali border
Photo courtesy: PTI

Chandigarh: Police on Saturday (June 26) used a water cannon to disperse farmers as they broke through barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, trying to march towards the Punjab governor's house here.

One of the protesting farmers climbed on top of a water cannon vehicle.

Officials said a heavy police force was deployed in Chandigarh following a call by farmers to march towards the governor's house here and submit a memorandum to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre's three new farm laws.

A large number of farmers, including women, from several parts of Punjab, assembled at Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Mohali before moving towards Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Similarly in Haryana, farmers from several parts of the state gathered at Nada Sahib gurudwara in Panchkula and headed towards the Raj Bhavan.

In view of the farmers' protest march, the Haryana Police has made security arrangements at the Chandigarh-Panchkula border.

Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year demanding the withdrawal of these three laws and that a new law be made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over these contentious laws.

The government last held talks with farmer leaders on January 22. The talks between the two sides came to a halt after a January 26 tractor parade by farmers in Delhi turned violent.

(Inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers protestPunjab Raj BhavanHaryana PoliceChandigarh Panchkula borderDelhi borderNada Sahib Gurudwara
Next
Story

Heavy rainfall activity likely in several West Bengal districts till July 3: IMD

Must Watch

PT15M52S

Delhi: Farmers' protest intensifies, traffic disrupted