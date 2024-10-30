‘Watershed Moment’: PM Modi Lauds Tata-Airbus C-295 Complex Opening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara as a landmark event for India’s defence and aerospace sector.

Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility on Monday, which will produce C-295 military aircraft in India. The Tata-Airbus facility marks India’s first private sector final assembly line dedicated to military aircraft.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the rapid establishment of the new manufacturing complex, describing the pace as ‘breathtaking’. Highlighting the timeline, he noted, "From foundation stone to operational facility in just two years!" Modi pointed to this swift execution as "a clear manifestation of a new work culture and the capabilities of the people of India."

The Prime Minister sated that in 2022-23, India's defence production reached Rs 1.27 lakh crore, while defence exports jumped from Rs 1,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 21,000 crore in 2024. He also noted that more than 12,300 products have been made locally in the past three years. Additionally, Defence Public Sector Undertakings have invested over Rs 7,500 crore in domestic suppliers.

"From a time when our forces faced critical equipment shortages to today's era of self-reliance - this is a journey that every Indian can be proud of," he said.

Modi further attributed the progress in India's defence sector to the strengths and skills of ‘Yuva Shakti’ and efforts of government. He emphasised that the country is experiencing reduced reliance on imports, job creation in defence manufacturing, skill development for young people, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the sector.

He also encouraged youth, startups, manufacturers, and innovators to explore opportunities in India's defence sector.