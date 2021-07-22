WBCHSE HS Result 2021: West Bengal Board to announce class 12 result today, here’s how to check scores

New Delhi: The West Bengal Board is all set to announce Uccha Madhyamik results today (July 22, 2021). The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the result of class 12 or HS today at 4 pm. After WBCHSE class 12 Result 2021 or WB Uccha Madhyamik result 2021 has been announced by the board, the students will be able to check their score at- wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

As per the reports, over 10 lakh students had registered for the WBCHSE class 12 examinations and are eagerly waiting for the results. Earlier, the West Bengal HS Class 12 exams was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marks will be calculated for Class 12 results through an alternative evaluation method.

WBCHSE HS Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board- wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'HS Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha Results- Year 2021' link

Step 3: Enter your WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik roll number/ credentials

Step 4: Entre on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your WB 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout of the result for future reference

WBCHSE HS Result 2021: Alternative websites to check scores

examresults.net

indiaresults.nic.in

results.gov

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of the board for more updates on WBCHSE Result 2021.

Live TV