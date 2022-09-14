WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result TOMORROW at wbjeeb.nic.in- Here’s how to check

WBJEE 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, is gearing up to release the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow, September 15, 2022. The result will be posted on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, where it may be downloaded. The first round of seat allocation results for the WBJEE will be made public today. Between September 15 and September 19, 2022, all applicants who received seats in round 2 of the WBJEE 2022 counselling process must complete the fee payment and seat acceptance processes.

WBJEE Round 2 seat Counseling Result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of WBJEE on wbjee.nic.in

Click on WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Candidates should make sure to review the counseling schedule and finish everything well in advance of the deadline. Candidates could get in touch with the institute if they have any questions or visit their website to learn more about the admissions requirements and schedules.