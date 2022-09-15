NewsIndia
WBJEE 2022 COUNSELLING

WBJEE Counseling 2022: WBJEE Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment releasing TODAY on wbjee.nic.in- Here’s how to download

WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be announced today, September 15, 2022 on wbjee.nic.in as per the official schedule. The seat allotment results would be available for the candidates who were not shortlisted in the first round, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WBJEE Counseling 2022: WBJEE Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment releasing TODAY on wbjee.nic.in- Here’s how to download

WBJEE Counseling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEE Board, is currently conducting the counseling process for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. The WBJEE Board will publish the WBJEE Counseling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today on wbjee.nic.in. Candidates who did not receive an allocation in the first round will be able to see the WBJEE Counseling 2022 Seat Allotment Result after it is made public. Candidates should be aware that the link will become active once the results are made public and that you will need to enter your login information in order to download.

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result link.
  • Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.
  • WBJEE round 2 seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result for future reference.

In according to the schedule, candidates must get in touch with the assigned Institute or visit their website to learn about the dates and all of the admissions requirements. After the results are announced on September 15, 2022, the full procedure will begin. The process must be completed in its entirety by September 19, 2022, at 6 p.m.



 

Live Tv

WBJEE 2022 Counsellingwbjee round 2 seat allotmentwbjee counsellingWBJEE Resultwbjee counselling date 2022wbjee cut off

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'