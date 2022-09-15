WBJEE Counseling 2022: WBJEE Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment releasing TODAY on wbjee.nic.in- Here’s how to download

WBJEE Counseling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEE Board, is currently conducting the counseling process for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. The WBJEE Board will publish the WBJEE Counseling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today on wbjee.nic.in. Candidates who did not receive an allocation in the first round will be able to see the WBJEE Counseling 2022 Seat Allotment Result after it is made public. Candidates should be aware that the link will become active once the results are made public and that you will need to enter your login information in order to download.

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result link.

Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.

WBJEE round 2 seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for future reference.

In according to the schedule, candidates must get in touch with the assigned Institute or visit their website to learn about the dates and all of the admissions requirements. After the results are announced on September 15, 2022, the full procedure will begin. The process must be completed in its entirety by September 19, 2022, at 6 p.m.





