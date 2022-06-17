NewsIndia
WBJEE 2022 RESULTS DATE

WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal declared JEE results at wbjeeb.nic.in on June 17, 2022-check details here

WBJEE 2022 Result 2022: WBJEEB announced the JEE exam result 2022 at 2:30 PM, candidates can download the scorecard on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
  • WBJEEB released the state West Bengal JEE result 2022
  • Students can download their results from official website
  • Last year, 99.5 percent of students passed the WBJEE exam

WBJEE 2022 Result 2022: Today, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the state West Bengal JEE result 2022. The WBJEE exam was passed by 98.85 percent of the students. At 4 p.m. today, the WBJEE result 2022 link will be activated, and students will be able to download their rank card from the official websites. WBJEE result 2022 websites include wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

WBJEE 2022 Result 2022, direct link here

WBJEE 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

  • wbjeeb.nic.in is the official website.
  • Select the result link.
  • Enter your login information and press the submit button.
  • WBJEE 2022 results will be shown on the screen.
  • WBJEE scorecard can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

Last year, 99.5 percent of students passed the WBJEE exam. The winner was Panchojanyo Dey, who was followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal. Students who pass the WBJEE 2022 must attend the admissions counselling for the participating institutes.

wbjee 2022 results datewbjee result 2022wbjeeb.nic.in 2022wbjee result 2022 official websitewbjee 2022 result checkwbjee official websitewbjee 2022 result linkwest bengal joint result 2022

