WBJEE 2022 Result 2022: Today, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the state West Bengal JEE result 2022. The WBJEE exam was passed by 98.85 percent of the students. At 4 p.m. today, the WBJEE result 2022 link will be activated, and students will be able to download their rank card from the official websites. WBJEE result 2022 websites include wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

WBJEE 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

wbjeeb.nic.in is the official website.

Select the result link.

Enter your login information and press the submit button.

WBJEE 2022 results will be shown on the screen.

WBJEE scorecard can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

Last year, 99.5 percent of students passed the WBJEE exam. The winner was Panchojanyo Dey, who was followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal. Students who pass the WBJEE 2022 must attend the admissions counselling for the participating institutes.