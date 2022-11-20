WBPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineer posts at wbpsc.gov.in, direct link here

WBPSC JE Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Public Service Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of WBPSC Junior Engineer 2022. The commission has issued the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in the West Bengal Sub-ordinate Service of Engineers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official wbpsc.gov.in till December 16, 2022.

WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of online application: November 16, 2022

Last date to apply for WBPSC JE Recruitment- December 7, 2022

WBPSC JE vacancy details

The number of vacancies in different services and posts to be filled on the results of the examination will be announced later.

WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for WBPSC Junior Engineer posts must have a diploma in Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for WBPSC JE Recruitment 2022 must not be over the age of 36 years as on January 1, 2022. WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: Official Notification

WBPSC Junior Engineer Salary

Pay Scale: (PB-4) Rs.9,000-40,500/- + Grade Pay of Rs.4,400/- besides D.A., M.A. & H.R.A. etc. admissible as per rules. (pre-revised)

Here's how to Download WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 official notification

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) - wbpsc.gov.in.

On the home page visit the 'What's New' section and click on the notification link that reads '(ADVT. NO. 09/2022)- ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POSTS OF JUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL/MECHANICAL/ELECTRICAL) FOR W.B. SUB-ORDINATE SERVICE OF ENGINEERS IN VARIOUS DEPTT., DIRECTORATES, OTHER OFFICES AND ESTABLISHMENTS OF GOVT. OF W.B.'

The PDF of WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 will open in a new tab

Download WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 notification and save the same for future reference.

Here's how to apply for WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under the 'candidate's corner' segment register yourself or login if already registered

Fill the application form for WBPSC JE Recruitment 2022

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Download the WB JE Recruitment 2022 application form and save it for future reference

Applying candidates should note that Commission will hold a Combined Competitive Examination for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical). Candidates selected on the basis of the results of the written examination will be called for the Interview.