SSC Scam Case has created an uproar in the entire West Bengal. Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee have been arrested by ED. There have been allegations of hiring unqualified candidates by taking bribes of lakhs of rupees. Many did not get jobs even with complaints and money.

In Bhagwanpur, a shocking incident took place today. Even there, Trinamool leaders have been accused of embezzling lakhs of rupees in the name of getting job to people. Angry people, who claim to have bribded the Trinmool leader, barged into his house. They pull out the leader's sone and tied him to a tree. The leader's son was then brutally beaten and abused by the group of men. Not only that, the leader's wife and a member of the Panchayat Samiti were also beaten by the mob.

It is reported that the incident took place in Kotbar village of Bhagbanpur police station area of ​​East Medinipur. The name of the accused Trinamool leader is Shivshankar Naik. His wife is a member of the Panchayat Samiti, named Molina Naik. Allegedly, the Trinamool leader embezzled lakhs of rupees from common people in the name of providing jobs.

However, no jobs were provided to the aspirant. As the SSC recruitment corruption came to light, the anger among those job aspirants also increased. The job seekers stormed the Trinamool leader's house on Saturday morning without asking for money back. They protested in front of his house. Hundreds of villagers stood and watched the scene. Many could not think that the roots of corruption have spread in their villages. Trinamool leader is on a run. The accused Trinamool leader's wife said, "I know all those who came to the house. But I don't know anything about this money. Rather, I served tea to those who came.

I have done hospitality. But I don't know anything about the money." A written complaint has been lodged at the Bhagbanpur police station on behalf of the protestors. The police have started searching for the fugitive Trinamool leader. The accused's wife has also lodged a verbal complaint against the protestors. The police have arrested four people.