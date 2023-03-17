topStoriesenglish2584458
‘We Are At Loss For Words’: BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over Clip Of Him Being Prompted By Congress' Jairam Ramesh

In a response to the backlash Rahul received over the viral clip of him being coached by Ramesh, the latter said it was another attempt by the BJP to distract public attention from the `Modani` scam.

Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter was seen being coached and corrected by senior party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference in the national capital. A clip of the press conference went viral where Rahul Gandhi says, "Unfortunately I am a member of Parliament."The remark prompted Ramesh to mutter in Rahul`s ear, asking him to say, "Unfortunately, I am a member of Parliament, they can make a joke out of it.

"Unfortunately for you, I am a Member of Parliament and as the allegation has been made in Parliament by four ministers, it is my right to have the opportunity to have my say on the floor of Parliament. It is my democratic right," Gandhi said, correcting himself. Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared the 25-second clip from Rahul`s press conference on his Twitter handle, posting "Unfortunately, we are at a loss for words...."

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan in a sarcastic reply said, "Truly unfortunate."BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted in Hindi, "How much and for how long will one teach (Rahul)?" BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted, "Well Jairam it is unfortunate for us that he is an MP in the August Parliament he so badly undermines & betrays.

Sad that he can`t even make a statement without being coached! Wonder who coached him for his foreign intervention statement?"Rahul earlier said he hoped to speak in Parliament in detail."So, if Indian democracy was functioning, I would be able to say my piece in Parliament.

So, actually what you are seeing, is a test of Indian democracy. After four leaders of the BJP have made an allegation about a Member of Parliament, is that Member of Parliament going to be given the same space that those four Ministers have been given or is he going to be told to shut up? That`s what the real question in front of this country is right now," Rahul said.

In a response to the backlash Rahul received over the viral clip of him being coached by Ramesh, the latter said it was another attempt by the BJP to distract public attention from the `Modani` scam."The RW system is having a field day with my pointing out to @RahulGandhithat his statement`s construct would be distorted by BJP`s fake news machine. He clarified instantly.

We speak freely to the media without teleprompters. This is another attempt to distract from the Modani scam," Ramesh tweeted. Meanwhile, the logjam in Parliament continued for the fourth successive day on Thursday with the ruling BJP and opposition parties sticking to their stands.

The BJP demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK while the Opposition members pressed for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were initially adjourned till 2 pm and later for the day amid continued protests directed from both the aisles.

The ongoing second part of the Budget session began on March 13. The tussle also played outside the Parliament, with Rahul Gandhi stating that he wants to respond to the ministers who had made allegations against him at the two Houses.

