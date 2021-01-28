हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

We vaccinated over 2.3 mn in 12 days; many thought India would be worst-hit COVID-19 nation: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that in the next few months, India will achieve the target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities. The PM highlighted that many people around the world thought India would be worst-affected country by COVID-19 and face tsunami of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that in less than two weeks, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers. Addressing the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda, PM Modi also stated that in the next few months, India will achieve the target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities. 

The PM highlighted that many people around the world thought India would be worst-affected country by COVID-19 and face tsunami of coronavirus infections. Some talked of 70-80 crore infections, over 20 lakh deaths, he added. But India did not let disappointment get better of it, said PM Modi.

"In just 12 days, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers. In the next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities. Many around the world thought India would be worst-affected country by COVID-19 and face tsunami of corona infections," PM Modi.

He added, "Some talked of 70-80 crore infections, over 20 lakh deaths; but India did not let disappointment get better of it."

"In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than 1 lakh citizens to their countries & delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries, said the PM.

PM Modi said, "Amid apprehensions, I have come before you with a message of confidence, positivity, and hope for the world on the behalf on more than 1.3 billion Indians."

"Right now there are two made in India vaccines. World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that in the time to come many more vaccines will come from India," added the Prime Minister.

He also said, "India is saving the lives of people in many other countries of the world by sending COVID vaccines and developing the necessary infrastructure for the vaccination."

