Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts More Rain In Delhi On Friday, Gujarat Could Get Respite Soon

IMD predicted heavy rainfall in the western parts of Saurashtra and Kutch throughout Thursday, which are already grappling with floods. However, the intensity is expected to lessen starting Friday and diminish further.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts More Rain In Delhi On Friday, Gujarat Could Get Respite Soon

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Delhi, which has seen rainfall in various parts since early Thursday, is expected to experience continued showers throughout the day and into Friday. However, conditions are predicted to be dry after that, according to IANS. IMD scientist Dr. Soma Sen, speaking with IANS, mentioned that the national capital should prepare for light to moderate rain to persist during the day, following the 9 cm of rainfall recorded until 8 a.m., which led to the issuance of a Yellow alert.

Dr. Sen linked the precipitation in Delhi to a deep depression over Gujarat that is drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea, coupled with an active nearby trough. The Met department indicates a cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh, with an east-west trough extending from it to the circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

She also highlighted that regions like Punjab, Haryana, and eastern Uttar Pradesh are set to face heavy rains throughout Thursday. A similar forecast is made for Gujarat, particularly the western parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, which are already grappling with floods. However, the intensity is expected to lessen starting Friday and diminish further the following day.

Additionally, Dr. Sen pointed out the persistence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move westward, potentially leading to another spell of heavy rainfall in different parts of India.

She added that states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh have been experiencing an increase in rainfall from Thursday. In Delhi-NCR, heavy rains have caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions since the early hours of Thursday.

In Gujarat, 18 districts are experiencing significantly higher than usual rainfall, with the most affected areas being Kutch, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Junagadh, Rajkot, Botad, Gir Somnath, Amreli, and Bhavnagar. The forecast does not predict an improvement in these conditions over the next five days.

