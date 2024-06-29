Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Brings Rains In Gujarat, IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Delhi

New Delhi: As monsoon arrived in major part of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday raised an 'orange' alert for heavy rain in the region of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some districts of Maharastra.

Parts of the national capital including Rohini and Burari, received rainfall this morning. The department has forecast moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the coming days.

"Delhi is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, with an even heavier spell anticipated on Sunday and Monday," the IMD said, PTI reported.

#WATCH | A Fresh spell of rainfall lashes several parts of Delhi after the national capital witnessed water logging issues. Visuals from the Man Singh Road area. pic.twitter.com/FyanQqgMQK June 29, 2024

Cyclonic Circulation Brings Widespread Rains In Gujarat

The weather department released the statement saying cyclonic circulation active over south Gujarat brought widespread rains in several parts of the state and this will continue for the coming few days. IMD has issued a yellow alert for south Gujarat, predicting the possibility of heavy showers.

"The cyclonic circulation over central Gujarat and neighbourhood now lies over south Gujarat and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwards. Due to the above-mentioned systems, Gujarat is very likely to receive an active wet spell during the next five days" said IMD in a release, PTI reported.

According to the release, there are forecasts of heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Valsad and Navsari districts, as well as the adjoining Union Territory of Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli on Saturday.

IMD Forecasts For Southwest India

The current northern limit of the monsoon extends through Jaisalmer and Churu in Rajasthan, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Hardoi, Moradabad, Una (Western UP), Pathankot in Punjab, and Jammu.

The meteorological department on Saturday announced that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh.