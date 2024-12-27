Weather Update: Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain And Fog Reducing Visibility- Check Weather Here

Weather Update: Light rain lashed across several parts of Delhi on Friday morning, accompanied by a layer of fog that reduced visibility. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum of 20°C. The IMD has also forecast "thunderstorms with rain" for Friday and Saturday, with more showers expected. Local resident Deepak Pandey shared, "The weather feels like Kashmir now. It’s pleasant and great for traveling, though it’s cold. The rain has also reduced pollution levels." Similarly, tourist Raman Kushwaha from Madhya Pradesh said, "It’s cold, but the light rain makes it enjoyable to explore places, and the pollution has decreased."

Drizzle, dense fog, and pleasant weather were seen at Kartavya Path, but despite the rain, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category. As of 7 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 371, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Specific AQI levels at various locations included 398 in Anand Vihar, 340 at IGI Airport (T3), 360 at Aya Nagar, 345 at Lodhi Road, 380 at ITO, 315 in Chandni Chowk, and 386 at Punjabi Bagh.

On December 24, the Central government’s air quality monitoring panel revoked Stage IV ('Severe+') restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to improving air quality. However, measures under Stages I, II, and III are still in place to prevent worsening conditions, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). This improvement was attributed to better meteorological conditions, such as increased wind speed, as forecasted by the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Stage IV measures, which were implemented on December 16 when AQI levels crossed 400, included restrictions on industrial activities, construction, and entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi. These measures aim to combat severe pollution levels. GRAP is a system of emergency actions taken in Delhi-NCR to address air pollution based on AQI severity.