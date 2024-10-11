Advertisement
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast Across India; Mumbai Faces Waterlogging

IMD predicts heavy rainfall across multiple states, with Mumbai experiencing waterlogging. Clear skies expected in the national capital today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 07:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast Across India; Mumbai Faces Waterlogging Image: ANI

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall over the isolated regions of Konkan & Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on Friday. 

Heavy rains hit Mumbai on Thursday evening, causing waterlogging in several areas of the city. As per the ANI reports, waterlogging was overserved in Elphinstone Road and NM Joshi Marg in the Prabha Devi area. Some of the visuals showed people struggling to cross waterlogged roads in several areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a nationwide warning for heavy rainfall from October 12-16, predicting downpours across several states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

For October 13, the IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as well as heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. While, on October 14, IMD predicted heavy rainfall expected in South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch.

According to the weather department, the national capital is likely to experience a clear sky, with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius.

