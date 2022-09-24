Weather Update: IMD forecasts a rainy weekend, predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states - Check details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi for the next few days.

“Intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over parts of plains of northwest India during next 2 days; over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during next 3 days and significant reduction thereafter,” said IMD.

Delhi sees intense rain

Heavy rainfall has been lashing parts of the national capital from the past three days.

On Satuday, Delhiites woke up to another rainy morning as the weather department predicted heavy downpour during the day. With incessant rainfall in the last two days, waterlogging and traffic jams have been reported in several parts of the city.

Intermittent rain may continue over parts of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida for at least a few more hours and its intensity may reduce by afternoon, vice-president, meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said.

According to the latest forecast by IMD, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in the adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh).

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai

Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Saturday morning, but the public transport services in the city remained unaffected. IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies in the morning and light to moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs in the evening.

The city and its eastern and western suburbs received heavy showers between 7 am and 8 am. But the rainfall stopped after that in most of these places.

Check IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during 23rd-26th; Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on 23rd & 24th; East Uttar Pradesh on 25th and Delhi & West Madhya Pradesh on 23rd Sept pic.twitter.com/YPH5AaeuAF — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 23, 2022

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand during 23rd-25th; Haryana & East Rajasthan on 23rd and West Uttar Pradesh on 24th September, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 23rd-25th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 23rd; Bihar on 24th & 25th and Odisha on 27th September, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd & 25th September, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 23rd-25th; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 23rd & 24th September, 2022.

The IMD had on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.

(With agency inputs)