Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu From October 12 To 15; Orange Alert Issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted forecast heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu from October 12 to 15 as the northeast monsoon approaches. An orange alert has been issued for October 15 in ten districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and the ghats areas of Coimbatore and Tirupur.

According to the regional Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is likely to occur on October 12 at isolated places over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts of Tamilnadu; Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Karur and Dindigul districts of Tamilnadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka.

For October 13, the weather department forecasted heavy rain over the isolated regions of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts of Tamilnadu and Nilgiris, Erode, Dindigul and Karur districts of Tamilnadu and Kerala.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, while, Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu on October 14.

Delhi Weather Update

The Meteorological Department predicted a partly cloudy sky over the national capital, with a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius.