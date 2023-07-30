Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka, Telangana; Godavari Crosses Danger Mark

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over east, northeast and east central India during the next 4-5 days. Very heavy falls are likely over Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on August 1 and 2, stated IMD.

Heavy Rainfall Continues To Lash Karnataka, Telangana

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, heavy rainfall will hit the Coastal Karnataka during July 30 - August 2 and the South interior region of the state on August 2. Incessant rainfall wreaked havoc in the southern state of Telangana and the Godavari river has breached the danger mark however, no respite from heavy rain showers is expected as the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall on August 1 and 2.



#WATCH | Telangana: Godavari River flows above the danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam.



IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan

Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest India today and decrease from 31st July to 1st August and increase on 2nd and 3rd August, stated the IMD. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the Eastern part of Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan are very likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 2.

Cloudy Sky With Drizzel In Delhi - NCR During Next 2 Days, Says IMD

The met department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with drizzle at isolated places over Delgi and its adjoining areas during the next 2-3 days. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded on Saturday at Isolated places in Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna river is still flowing above the danger mark.

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during July 30 and 31; West Madhya Pradesh on August 1 and 2; and Vidarbha on 2nd August.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Chhattisgarh on 29th July, 1st & 2nd August; over East Madhya Pradesh on 1st & 2nd; Vidarbha on 1st August," stated IMD.