Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Issues Yellow Alert In Maharashtra, Check Forecast For All States Here

Heavy rainfall is likely to hit southern stats of Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next 2-3 days while light rain showers are likely in Delhi-NCR.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The monsoon was revived this week in several parts of India and more rainfall is likely in the Central and Southern India. In the western region of the country, Maharashtra is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the coming days.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Maharashtra


The India Meteorological Department (IMD)  issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra for the next two days. IMD also issued yellow and green alerts for the Palghar district on Saturday and Sunday respectively.  According to IMD, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Saturday. 

Delhi-NCR To Witness Rain Showers Ahead Of G20 Summit

Rain lashed several parts of national capital and its adjoining areas in the early hours of saturday and according to the met department rainshowers are likely to occur in Delhi-NCR towards the forenoon on Saturday and Sunday.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, the Central states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are very likely to witness heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in the Ujjain, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Neemach, Guna, and Mandsaur districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy Rains To Hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu During Next 2-3 Days, Predicts IMD

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till September 10. According to the met department, heavy rain showers are also likely in Kerala and Mahe during the next 2-3 days.

 

