Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states during next three days - Check forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India on Saturday (October 1, 2022) and decrease significantly thereafter. According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal which will result in an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy spells over East India from October 2.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells of rain is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Similar conditions are expected over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 4.

The weather department also said that Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells till October 4, and Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, the Met office also announced the withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon and said it continues to pass through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur and Nalia.

Check IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 30, 2022

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 30th September-01st October; Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka on 30th September 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Rayalaseema on 30th September, 2022.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4th October; over Jharkhand on 03rd & 4th; over Gangetic West Bengal during 02nd - 4th; over Odisha during 01st – 04th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Odisha on 03rd & 4th October, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 30th, 01st, 03rd & 04th; Assam & Meghalaya on 02nd, 03rd & 04th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 01st, 02nd & 3rd October, 2022.