Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Uttar Pradesh; Check Forecast For Himachal, Uttarakhand, Delhi

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the hill states of Himachal and Uttarakhand are expected to witness heavy rainfall on August 25. Heavy falls are also very likely over the East Uttar Pradesh today.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttar Pradesh

According to IMD, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Devipatan and Basti are likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 25. Light rain showers are likely to occur over Prayagraj, and Muradabad, while dry weather conditions will prevail over Jhansi, Kanpur and Meerut.

2 days state Rainforecast Dt. 24.08.2023 pic.twitter.com/n3VUHj3zm0 — Meteorological Centre Lucknow (@CentreLucknow) August 24, 2023

Heavy Rains To Lash West Bengal, Odisha During Next 2 Days, Says IMD

As per IMD's daily weather bulletin, isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Odisha on August 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar on August 25, stated the met department.

Heavy Rainfall To Batter Northeast India During Next 5 Days

According to IMD, Light to moderate reasonably widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorms & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over the Northeaster part of the country during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely to hit Assam and Meghalaya on August 25 and 26 and Arunachal Pradesh on August 25.

No Rainfall Likely In Delhi-NCR During Next 3-4 Days

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy weather for the national capital and its adjoining areas for the next 3 to 4 days. No rainfall activity is likely over Delhi-NCR in the upcoming days. Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are also likely to witness cloudy sky during the next few days.