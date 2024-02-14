Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Light Rainfall In Several States Amid Cold Spell

New Delhi: The weather across North India, including Delhi-NCR, has taken a turn for the worse with reports of rainfall in multiple states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, intensifying the cold conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rain today (14 February), forecasting light rain and drizzle in certain areas.

Mercury dipped to 11 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday morning with thin layer of fog covering the national capital. According to the IMD, relative humidity stood at a staggering 97 percent at 8:30 am on Tuesday. Skymet, a weather forecasting agency, anticipates cloudy skies on Wednesday with possible drizzle in select areas. Additionally, fog is expected in the mornings from February 15th to 18th, with minimum temperatures likely to range between 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh is also likely to experience drizzle or light rain on Wednesday, coupled with strong winds. Several districts in UP have recorded minimum temperatures hovering around 4 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 25 degrees Celsius. According to IMD, a drop of one to two degrees in maximum temperatures is likely due to the cloudy skies and light rain.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and Sikkim on February 14. Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours in isolated pockets of Odisha on February 14 and 15, stated the Met Deaprtment.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a marginal improvement in temperatures on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has forecasted another rainy spell starting from February 18th, extending until February 20th, with the possibility of light to moderate snowfall in various areas. Travelers are cautioned to heed traffic police advisories due to heavy snow accumulation and sub-zero temperatures in many hilly regions. In Srinagar, the minimum temperature dropped to minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam registered minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.