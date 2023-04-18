India Sizzles At 40 Degrees Celsius; IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Several States

New Delhi: As Mercury hovered around 40 degrees Celsius in large parts of the country on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heat wave conditions in several states over the next few days. According to the weather agency, the Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar may see heat wave conditions for four days on the trot. The IMD also predicted heat wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh on April 18-19. Sikkim, Odisha, and Jharkhand may also experience heat wave conditions over the next two to three days.

Andhra Pradesh and its southern coastal regions are also expected to experience a heat wave till Wednesday, the meteorological department said in a statement on Monday. Warnings are out, especially for the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Gunturu, and Palnadu. The remaining districts and Rayalaseema region in the state are expected to experience temperatures in the range of 38 to 42 degrees Celsius during the time.

It is noteworthy that states like West Bengal and Tripura have ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and universities for a week due to the prevailing heat wave conditions.

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees.

ALSO READ | 11 Die Of Heatstroke At Maharashtra Event

Earlier this month, the MeT office predicted above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.

Temperatures soar in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

In Delhi, heat wave conditions persisted for the second consecutive day with some weather stations recording the maximum temperature at least five degrees Celsius above normal.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, registered a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, four notches higher than normal. This was the third consecutive day that the maximum temperature settled above 40 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

Hot weather conditions also prevailed in Punjab and Haryana with the maximum temperature settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the states.

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report from the meteorological department.

ALSO READ | 10 Tips To Protect Yourself From Extreme Hot Weather This Summer

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, Churu was the hottest at 42.2 degrees Celsius, while Banswara recorded 42.1 degrees, Karauli 41.4 degrees, Alwar 41.9 degrees, Kota 41.2 degrees, and Pilani 41.5 degrees Celsius.

The day temperatures also rose by a few notches in Himachal Pradesh with Una being the hottest at 41 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

Rainfall predicted in Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh

The IMD, however, said that a western disturbance active in the western Himalayan region will provide some relief from the scorching heat in the plains of northwest India starting Tuesday.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall during April 18-20, it said.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to experience heavy rainfall on April 18-19.

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on April 18.