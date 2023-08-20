Weather Update: Rain Mayhem To Continue In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Check Details

New Delhi: After heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, hot and humid conditions have taken a toll on the national capital and no further rain showers are expected in Delhi except for some very light drizzles. The Met Department has predicted light rainfall over the NCR region including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad during the next 2-3 days.

Rains To Continue To Werak Havok In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 5 days. The met department has issued an orange alert for both states and has cautioned the citizens against localized landslides/mudslides in the hilly areas. According to IMD heavy rains may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments.



IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttar Pradesh

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, heavy rainfalls are very likely to occur over Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days. Heavy rain showers are likely to hit West Uttar Pradesh on August 22 and East Uttar Pradesh on August 22 and 23. The met department has predicted Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during the next 3 days.

Heavy Rainfall To Batter Andra Pradesh, Says IMD

Light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh from August 19 to 23, stated IMD in its weather bulletin. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu during the next 2 days.

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rains In Assam, Meghalaya And Arunachal Pradesh

The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh from August 20 to 23. "Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya from August 21 to 23; over Arunachal Pradesh on August 22 and 23," stated IMD.