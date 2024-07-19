Weather Update Today: IMD Predicts Light Rain In Delhi-NCR, Red Alert Issued In THESE States- Check Full Forecast Here

Weather Update Today: The Indian Meteorological Department predicts a generally cloudy sky on July 19, 2024, accompanied by light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today. The temperatures are expected to range between 29 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius. Residents are currently enduring intense humid heat with no immediate relief in sight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that temperatures are unlikely to drop. On Thursday, Delhi's maximum temperature reached 37 degrees Celsius, although some areas of Delhi-NCR experienced light rain.

Friday morning in the national capital began sunny, with a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with light rain in some parts of the city.

IMD issues red alert in these states

The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall across several states today, July 19. Regions including Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Vidarbha, southern Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha are expected to experience severe weather.

Heavy rainfall in southern parts

An orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued for Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu today. In Maharashtra, a yellow alert for heavy rains has been issued for Mumbai, while Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Amravati are under an orange alert. The IMD forecasts isolated very heavy rainfall in Odisha on the 18th & 20th; Marathwada on the 20th; West Madhya Pradesh from the 20th to the 22nd; and East Madhya Pradesh on the 21st & 22nd of July.

Rainfall predicted in other parts of country

In Northwest India, isolated heavy rains are predicted for West Rajasthan on the 20th & 21st of July; Haryana-Chandigarh on the 19th, 21st & 22nd; and Uttar Pradesh on the 21st & 22nd of July. In Northeast India, heavy rains are expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from the 20th to the 22nd of July.