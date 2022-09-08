'Went to Delhi to buy undergarments': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother Basant on recent visit amid Dumka horror

New Delhi: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's brother, Basant Soren, made a bizarre claim on Wednesday regarding his recent visit to the national capital amid political unrest in the state. Basant Soren's New Delhi visit sparked a row after his 'went to buy undergarments' remark.

"I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there," said Basant Soren. The statement comes when the political leader was asked about his absence from Dumka, which saw the consecutive murders of two minor girls within a fortnight.

#WATCH | Dumka: "I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there," says JMM MLA and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother, Basant Soren when asked about his visit to Delhi amid recent political unrest in the state.



(07.09.2022) pic.twitter.com/GBiNWZaLzr September 8, 2022

The Dumka MLA acknowledged the political turmoil in the state but insisted that things are "now stable".

While reacting to Basant Soren's 'undergarment' remark, Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that it was 'insensitive' to the families of the victims.

"Shibu Soren, the leader of the poor and tribals, i.e. Guru ji's son, now comes to Delhi from Dumka to buy undergarments? For the bhajan troupe, burns, burns, twitches, twinkles, frightened journalists because for this reason even after the murder of Dumka's tribal daughter and Ankita, that family did not have time," the BJP leader said in a tweet.

Earlier, last week, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also received flak over his remark on the incident of a minor girl hanged to death in Dumka. "Incidents happen. Where do they not occur?...Such incidents cannot be predicted,” Soren had said.