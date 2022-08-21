West Bengal: Asansol municipal by-election begins amid high security measures

New Delhi: Voting for Asansol municipal by-election began in West Bengal amid heavy security as per an ANI report. Asanol mayor Bidhan Upadhyay is contesting from ward number 6 in this election. Bidhan had marched from Asansol's BNR along with party leaders and workers to the Sub-Divisional Ruler's office on the day he submitted his nomination. Along with him were - Jamuriya MLA Hareram Singh and all Trinamool district leaders.

Speaking about the by-election, Bidhan Upadhyay told ETV Bharat, "BJP is also playing games. But they have no issues. Our agenda is development. People have seen development, so people will vote for Mamata Banerjee."

When asked about the Partha Chatterjee controversy, he said, "He will not have any influence on this vote. It is a legal matter. It will follow the law."

On Sunday (Aug 21), two municipal constituencies - West Burdwan and North 24-Parganas district which include ward 6 under Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) and ward 14 under Bongaon municipality will have bypolls.