West Bengal assembly election 2021

Congress releases first list of 13 candidates for upcoming West Bengal assembly elections

The Congress released its first list of candidates for upcoming West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday (March 6). The party has named 13 contenders for the first two phases of the eight-phase assembly polls.

Representational Image

Kolkata: The Congress released its first list of candidates for upcoming West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday (March 6). The party has named 13 contenders for the first two phases of the eight-phase assembly polls.

The announcement of the Congress candidate list came hours after the BJP released its list with 57 names. Earlier, on Friday the ruling party of West bengal, Trinamool Congress, also declared its complete list for the elections to the 294-seat assembly.

The Congress will be contesting the state assembly election in alliance with its long-time rival the Left. 

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1. 

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

