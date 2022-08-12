KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP workers celebrated and distributed sweets among people after TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the cattle smuggling case on Thursday. Mondal, considered very close to Mamata Didi and a TMC Bahubali, was sent to a 10-day CBI in connection with the matter.

News agency ANI shared pictures and videos of BJP workers celebrating the news of Mondal’s arrest by the CBI.

Following the arrest of Anubrata Mondal, the opposition BJP said a “devil” like the Birbhum strongman deserves to be in jail and should not be set free again. BJP MP Dilip Ghosh alleged that Anubrata Mondal had “ruined many lives” and “tortured people” in Birbhum and called on the CBI to be equally “cruel” with him.

“Despite being just a local leader of Birbhum, the district administration was controlled by him person like Anubrata who is involved in post-poll violence should never be set free,” he asserted.

Training his guns on TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh said, “We have seen how the TMC government tried to save IPS-Rajib Kumar, a police officer dear to TMC and accused in Sarada chit-fund scam. We might see such things in future with Mamata govt taking action against CBI.”

Anubrata Mondal is the second TMC leader arrested in recent weeks, after former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest by the ED in the SSC scam.

Connecting the dots, BJP IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya charged that Mamata Banerjee “patronises criminals”. Malviya alleged that Mamata gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch.

"Mamata Banerjee patronises criminals like Anubroto Mondal. As Chief Minister and Home Minister of West Bengal, she gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch. Partha Chatterjee or Anubroto Mondal, the buck stops at Mamata Banerjee," Malviya said quoting his old tweet.

On March 26, sharing a picture Malviya had said, "What message is Bengal`s Home Minister giving by having Birbhum`s local goonda Anubroto Mondal in her car, under whose instruction Anarul Hossain operated, now arrested for the Rampurhat massacre? This picture explains how the criminalisation of WB politics starts right from the top."