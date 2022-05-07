हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal Coal Scam

West Bengal coal scam: Court issues bailable warrant against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira

 After the issuance of a bailable warrant against Rujira Benarjee, court deferred the matter for August 20, 2022.

West Bengal coal scam: Court issues bailable warrant against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee&#039;s wife Rujira

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Saturday issued a bailable warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee`s wife Rujira Banerjee on Enforcement Directorate's application for allegedly refusing to join the probe in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria passed the ED`s plea moved by Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana stating she is not appearing before the probe agency despite several summons issued against her. After the issuance of bailable warrant against Rujira Benarjee, court deferred the matter for August 20, 2022.

Recently, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the petitions moved by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife against the summons issued to them to appear in the national capital in a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Petitioner Abhishek Banerjee along with his wife Rujira Banerjee had sought the issuance of direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to not summon them in New Delhi and carry out any further examination in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The petition stated that the petitioner Abhishek Banerjee, is a politician hailing from the state of West Bengal and is presently serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, having been elected from the Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas constituency in West Bengal and hence is a respected individual and a prominent member of the Indian polity and society. He has two minor children under her care, said the plea. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal Coal ScamTrinamool CongressAbhishek BanerjeeMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Hurry! Last date to apply for over 140 jobs at pnbindia.in, details here

Must Watch

PT6M55S

BJP protest at Kejriwal's residence