West Bengal government issues revised lockdown dates; Kolkata airport to remain shut on these days

Kolkata: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in West Bengal, The West Bengal government on Tuesday (august 4) issued has revised the lockdown dates in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state. The new dates are 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28 & 31 August 2020.

The state government has also ordered shut down of Kolkata airport on the lockdown days.

The state government issued a statement on Tuesday (August 4) stating that in view of request received in and in consideration of public sentiments the West Bengal government has revised the lockdown dates in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that there will be a complete lockdown in the state for two days every week till the end of August. After announcing lockdown dates several requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community-based customs.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has reported 2,716 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 78,000-mark. The number of active COVID-19 patients stood at 21,683. The death toll also saw a sharp rise as the deadly coronavirus had claimed 53 lives in the last 24 hours.