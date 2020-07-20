West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss 'worrisome' situation of state

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday (July 20) said that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi at 12 noon on Monday to hold discussion over state’s ‘worrisome’ situation. Governor Dhankar tweeted welfare of people of West Bengal is ever uppermost in his mind and his actions are inspired to mitigate woes of the people of state.

"Would be discussing with Union Home Minister at noon today West Bengal worrisome situation. Also state of affairs and affairs of State under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Welfare of people of West Bengal is ever uppermost in my mind. All my actions are inspired to mitigate woes of West Bengal people," tweeted Governor Dhankar.

Would be discussing with Union Home Minister at noon today West Bengal worrisome situation. Also state of affairs and affairs of State @MamataOfficial. Welfare of people of West Bengal is ever uppermost in my mind. All my actions are inspired to mitigate woes of WB people. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 19, 2020

In another tweet, Governor Dhankar said that he will discuss issues with Shah as part of his duty under Article 159.

"Will discuss issues with Home Minister today-part of my DUTY under Article 159,i.e, to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, devote myself to the service and well-being of the people. I pledge total commitment for West Bengal people," said Dhankar.

Will discuss issues @MamataOfficial with Home Minister today-part of my DUTY under Article 159,i.e. •To the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution; •Devote myself to the service and well-being of the people. I PLEDGE TOTAL COMMITMENT FOR WB PEOPLE — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, on Sunday (July 19) slammed TMC-led government in West Bengal over an alleged incident of gangrape and murder of a teenage daughter of a BJP worker in North Dinajpur district and said that people of the state are terrorised by TMC goons.

The Darjeeling MP also said that he has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to take cognizance of the matter. "I have requested Hon`ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Hon`ble Governor H. E @jdhankhar1 ji to intervene and ensure that the murderers of our daughter from North Bengal is brought to justice. I have requested for a Central Probe into her murder," he tweeted.