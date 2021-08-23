West Bengal, Kolkata unlock update: Mamata Banerjee says schools to reopen after Durga Puja

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Monday (August 23) has announced that the state will reopen schools after Durga Puja after proper sanitisation. "We may re-open schools after Durga Puja after proper sanitisation. But if the third wave hits us, then we may have to reconsider our decision. We may re-open schools after Durga Puja after proper sanitisation. But if a third wave hits us, then we may have to reconsider our decision," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

"An opinion was sought from all political parties. They should not curtail the democratic rights. COVID-19 situation is now under control and they must conduct the by polls immediately," said the Chief Minister.

