West Bengal lockdown: Private offices to remain closed, check new restrictions here

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Saturday (May 15) announced a 14-day lockdown commencing from Sunday (May 16). A new slew of measures will be implemented in order to curb the transmission of COVID-19, including restricting people’s movement.

The lockdown curbs will remain in place for the next 15 days.

Check the restrictions below:

1. No movement of people and vehicles will be allowed from 9 pm to 5 am.

2. All private offices, schools, colleges will remain closed.

3. Bazaars, markets selling vegetables, fruits, milk will remain open from 7 am to 10 am.

4. Local trains, metro services, inter state bus/train services, Inland Waterways will remain shut.

5. Intra-state goods truck movement has been restricted except for essential supplies.

6. The movement of private cars, taxis, autos will remain suspended.

7. The working hours for bank employees has been limited from 10 am to 2 pm.

On Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike with 20,846 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the caseload to 10,94,802. The death toll in the state reached 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to the deadly virus, as per the state health department.

