West Bengal lockdown update: Darjeeling issues fresh notice for passengers travelling from Sikkim

New Delhi: Darjeeling District Magistrate on Tuesday (July 20) issued an order stating that all in-bound passengers from Sikkim will either require a fully vaccinated certificate/RT-PCR negative test report/RAT negative test report to enter the district from July 22.

Earlier, the West Bengal government made it mandatory for tourists entering northern districts of Dooars and Darjeeling to carry COVID-19 negative test reports. As the pandemic has ravaged the entire tourism industry, several states in the country are gradually allowing tourists after a decline in COVID-19 cases.

