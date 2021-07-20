हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal lockdown update: Darjeeling issues fresh notice for passengers travelling from Sikkim

Earlier, the West Bengal government made it mandatory for tourists entering northern districts of Dooars and Darjeeling to carry COVID-19 negative test reports. 

West Bengal lockdown update: Darjeeling issues fresh notice for passengers travelling from Sikkim
File Photo

New Delhi: Darjeeling District Magistrate on Tuesday (July 20) issued an order stating that all in-bound passengers from Sikkim will either require a fully vaccinated certificate/RT-PCR negative test report/RAT negative test report to enter the district from July 22.

Earlier, the West Bengal government made it mandatory for tourists entering northern districts of Dooars and Darjeeling to carry COVID-19 negative test reports. As the pandemic has ravaged the entire tourism industry, several states in the country are gradually allowing tourists after a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West BengalTrinamool CongressMamata BanerjeeDarjeelingRT-PCR
Next
Story

Eyes on 2024, Trinamool Congress to air Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs' Day speech in many states, including Gujarat

Must Watch

PT23M12S

DNA: Different rules for Diwali and Eid in the name of secularism?