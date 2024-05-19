West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 5 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: The West Bengal led by TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is going to contest in 5th phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election which is scheduled to be held on May 20. The state is all set to contest polls for its 7 Lok Sabha seats named Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambag. West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats out of which the state has already polled 18 seats in the first four phases.

The polling will take place in 49 constituencies across eight states and Union territories. The states and Union Territories. participating in this phase include Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).

Phase 5 Voting Date And Time

The 7 seats of West Bengal in going to polls on May 20. voting will begin at 7 PM and counting for all the seats will take place on June 4.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5

Bangaon: Shantanu Thakur (BJP) vs Biswajit Das (TMC)

Barrackpur: Partha Bhowmick (TMC) vs Arjun Singh (BJP)

Howrah: Prasun Banerjee (TMC) vs Dr. Rathin Chakraborty (BJP)

Uluberia: Arun Uday Paul Chowdhury (BJP) vs Azahar Mollick (INC) vs Sajda Ahmed (TMC)

Sreerampur: Kabir Shankar Bose (BJP) vs Kalyan Banerjee (TMC)

Hooghly: Locket Chhatterjee (BJP) vs Rachana Banerjee (TMC)

Arambag: Arup Kanti Digar (BJP) vs Mitali Bagh (TMC)