West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timings, Key Candidates And Phase 4 Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: After the completion of Phase-1 and Phase-2 Lok Sabha elections, 9 states are all set to contest in Phase-4 on May 13 and counting for all will take place on June 4. West Bengal has a total of 42 parliamentary constituencies, and the state is prepared to contest polls for the 8 seats named Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman - Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum in Phase-4. The Bengal has already polled for its 6 seats in Phase-1 and Phase-2, While for the other 4 seats, the state will poll in coming Phase-3 on May 7.

The other states going to vote in Phase 4 are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

The voting for these eight seats will held between 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting for all the votes will take place on June 4

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key Candidates And Constituencies Phase-3

Baharampur: Nirmal Kumar Saha (BJP-NDA) vs Yusuf Pathan (TMC) vs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ( INC-INDIA)

Krishnanagar: Rajmata Smt. Amrita Roy (BJP-NDA) vs Mahua Moitra (TMC)

Ranaghat: Jagannath Sarkar (BJP-NDA) vs Mukut Mani Adhikari (TMC)

Bardhaman Purba: Ashim Kumar Sarkar (BJP-NDA) vs Dr Sharmila Sarkar (TMC)

Bardhaman - Durgapur: Dilip Ghosh (BJP-NDA) vs Kirti Azad (TMC)

Asansol: S.S. Ahluwalia (BJP-NDA) vs Shatrughan Sinha (TMC)

Bolpur: Priya Saha (BJP-NDA) vs Asit Mal (TMC)

Birbhum: Milton Rashid (INC-INDIA) vs Shatabdi Roy (TMC)