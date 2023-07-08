West Bengal Panchayat Elections: 11 Killed Violence and Destruction Mar Polling Day - 10 BIG POINTS

Violence erupted during the panchayat elections in West Bengal, resulting in the tragic deaths of 11 individuals. The casualties included six members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as well as one worker each from the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, ISF, and an unidentified person. Alongside the fatalities, clashes between opposing factions led to injuries, while several ballot boxes were destroyed across the state. The voting process began at 7 am with a total of 73,887 seats and 5.67 crore voters participating. By 1 pm, a voter turnout of 36.66% had been recorded. The incidents have raised concerns about the safety and fairness of the elections.

BJP Polling Agent Killed, Allegations of TMC Involvement

In Falimari gram panchayat, Coochbehar district, the BJP claimed that their polling agent, Madhab Biswas, was killed. According to the BJP, Biswas was stopped from entering the polling booth by TMC supporters, leading to an escalating confrontation that resulted in his death. However, the TMC has denied these allegations. Meanwhile, an independent candidate's supporter was injured in Kadambagachi, North 24 Paraganas district, but reports initially stating the person's death were corrected, indicating they were critically injured and receiving ventilator support.



TMC Workers Killed, Allegations and Counter-Allegations

Two TMC workers lost their lives in separate incidents. In Kapasdanga, Murshidabad district, Babar Ali was killed in overnight violence, while in Khargram, another TMC worker, Sabiruddin Sk, was killed. The TMC alleged that Ganesh Sarkar, a booth committee member in Tufanganj 2 panchayat samiti, Cooch Behar, was killed in an attack by the BJP. In a clash with Congress supporters in Malda district, the brother of a TMC leader, Malek Sheikh, was killed. The TMC also claimed the killing of one of its workers in Chapra, Nadia. Additionally, an ISF worker, Saidul Seikh, was killed in a clash with the TMC in Haringhata, Nadia district. Disputes exist between parties regarding the responsibility for these deaths.

Incidents of Ballot Box Destruction and Intimidation Reported

Apart from the loss of life, incidents of ballot box destruction and voter intimidation were reported. In Dinhata, Cooch Behar district, ballot boxes were vandalized and ballot papers were set on fire at a booth in Baravita Govt Primary School. In the Barnachina area, locals torched a ballot box, alleging false voting. Protests demanding the deployment of central forces were held in various areas. Female voters in Nandigram gheraoed a police officer with bottles of poison, demanding the presence of central forces. Governor CV Ananda Bose visited different areas, expressing concern over the incidents and listening to people's complaints.

Political Parties React and Question Central Forces' Deployment

The ruling TMC questioned the absence of central forces, which were requested by the BJP, CPI(M), and Congress. They raised concerns over the targeted killings of TMC workers. The TMC also alleged that BSF personnel attempted to create chaos in a border village in Cooch Behar's Gitaldaha. CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim shared a video on social media showing open ballot boxes lying in the field, raising questions about the election process. At least 600 companies of central forces, along with 70,000 state police, were deployed for the elections. The BJP criticized the State Election Commission (SEC) for not adequately utilizing the central forces.

Significance of the Elections and Party Participation

These elections hold significance for political parties as they provide an opportunity to assess their organizational strengths and weaknesses before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The ruling TMC is contesting all 928 seats in zilla parishads, 9,419 seats in panchayat samitis, and 61,591 seats in gram panchayats. The BJP has fielded candidates in 897 zilla parishad seats, 7,032 panchayat samiti seats, and 38,475 seats in gram panchayats. The CPI(M) is fighting for 747 zilla parishad seats, 6,752 panchayat samiti seats, and 35,411 gram panchayat seats. The Congress is contesting 644 zilla parishad seats, 2,197 panchayat samiti seats, and 11,774 gram panchayat seats.