West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: 16 Killed On Polling Day, BJP Takes 'Festival Of Death' Jibe At TMC

The voting for violence-marred Panchayat election came to an end yesterday in West Bengal with at least 16 people losing their lives across seven districts. The total number of lives lost in this year's panchayat polls reached 35, including the 19 fatalities recorded since the notification of the election date on June 8th. Criticising the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over the widespread violence, BJP leader and Union Minister Nishith Pramanik said the single-phased polls were not a festival of democracy but a festival of death.

Of the 16 who died on Saturday, nine were from TMC, three from Congress and two each from BJP and the CPM. Out of the 16 deaths reported on Saturday, Murshidabad, Coochbehar, North Dinajpur, and Malda accounted for 13 fatalities. Murshidabad alone witnessed the loss of five lives, while Coochbehar, North Dinajpur, and Malda had three, four, and one casualty, respectively. In three districts of south Bengal, namely Nadia, East Burdwan, and South 24 Parganas, one death each was recorded. Additionally, Murshidabad also witnessed 200 individuals across the political spectrum sustaining injuries in the violent incidents that occurred on Saturday.

In Pirgachha, located in the North 24 Parganas district, Abdullah, the booth agent of an independent candidate, was killed. The incident occurred during a protest by villagers who were demanding the arrest of the accused. The villagers alleged that the husband of TMC candidate Munna Bibi is responsible for the murder. Similarly, in Khargram, Murshidabad, a 52-year-old TMC worker named Sateshuddin Sheikh was killed.



While the BJP shared multiple videos on Twitter alleging violence by TMC goons, the ruling party also claimed an attack on its workers and cited the failure of the central forces in curbing the violence.

Polling booths and ballot boxes were also vandalised at several booths. In the Mahadipur area of Malda, a miscreant absconded with the ballot box from a polling station. At Baravita Primary School in Sitai, Cooch Behar, there are allegations of vandalism and ballot papers being set on fire. Another incident occurred in Balutola, Gopalpur Panchayat, Malda, where a clash erupted between workers from the Congress and TMC, and explosives were thrown. Additionally, in the Kalmati area of Bamanhat II Gram Panchayat, Dinhata, the home of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate was reportedly attacked by workers affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Cooch Behar.

Bengal is home to 3,341 gram panchayats and 58,594 panchayat election centres were put together for the polls. The votes were cast for 63,239 gram panchayat seats, 9,730 panchayat samiti seats and 928 seats at the Zila Parishad level. The counting of votes will be held on July 11.