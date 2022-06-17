NewsIndia
WBJEE 2022 RESULT

West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 to be DECLARED TODAY on wbjeeb.nic.in at this TIME

The result of WBJEE 2022 will be declared today (June 17, 2022) at 2.30 pm.

Written by - Ritesh K Srivastava|Edited by: Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 07:59 AM IST
  • The result of WBJEE 2022 will be declared today
  • It will be declared at 2.30 pm on wbjeeb.nic.in/ wbjeeb.in

Trending Photos

West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 to be DECLARED TODAY on wbjeeb.nic.in at this TIME

WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will declare the (WBJEE) result 2022 on Friday (June 17, 2022). According to a notification by the WBJEEB, the state JEE exam result 2022 will be announced at 2:30 PM via press conference.

"The results in the form of a downloadable rank card of WBJEE 2022 will be available from the board's website- wbjeeb.nic.in/ wbjeeb.in from June 17 at 4 PM onwards," the board said. Once the JEE exam result 2022 are officially declared, the candidates can download their individual scorecard from board's websites - wbjeeb.nic.in/ wbjeeb.in from 4PM onwards.

How to download WBJEE result 2022

Once released, the WBJEE result 2022 will be made available on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Candidates can download the rank card of WBJEE from there by login in with their credentials. 

Steps to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Once results are announced, click on the link reading "WBJEE Result 2022" on the homepage. 

Step 3: On the new page, enter your credentials and click on the submit button. 

Step 4: The WBJEE Result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future use


Last year, 99.5 per cent candidates had cleared the WBJEE 2021 exam. A total of 65,170 students appeared for WBJEE 2022 exam this year, the engineering entrance was held on April 30. Those who clear the WBJEE 2022 exam will need to attend counselling for admission into the participating institutes.

The successful candidates will get admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in West Bengal.

 

WBJEE 2022 ResultWest Bengal Joint Entrance Exam resultswbjeeb.nic.inwbjee result datewbjee 2022 result dateresult of wbjee 2022WBJEEwbjeeb.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?