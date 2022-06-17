WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will declare the (WBJEE) result 2022 on Friday (June 17, 2022). According to a notification by the WBJEEB, the state JEE exam result 2022 will be announced at 2:30 PM via press conference.

"The results in the form of a downloadable rank card of WBJEE 2022 will be available from the board's website- wbjeeb.nic.in/ wbjeeb.in from June 17 at 4 PM onwards," the board said. Once the JEE exam result 2022 are officially declared, the candidates can download their individual scorecard from board's websites - wbjeeb.nic.in/ wbjeeb.in from 4PM onwards.

How to download WBJEE result 2022

Once released, the WBJEE result 2022 will be made available on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Candidates can download the rank card of WBJEE from there by login in with their credentials.

Steps to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Once results are announced, click on the link reading "WBJEE Result 2022" on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The WBJEE Result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future use



Last year, 99.5 per cent candidates had cleared the WBJEE 2021 exam. A total of 65,170 students appeared for WBJEE 2022 exam this year, the engineering entrance was held on April 30. Those who clear the WBJEE 2022 exam will need to attend counselling for admission into the participating institutes.

The successful candidates will get admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in West Bengal.