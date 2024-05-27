What Is Linktree And How To Set It Up?

With over 40 million users, it's no wonder this platform has become the go-to for everyone from budding entrepreneurs to A-list celebrities.

People usually place a Linktree link in their profile description on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, and other social networks. Users click it to navigate to a homepage, shop, other accounts, and more. At Creamy Animation, we’ve found this tool a great addition to point people to your explainer video services website and other social media accounts.

Whether you're directing followers to your Etsy shop, podcast, Patreon, or even your cat's Instagram account (we won't judge), Linktree lets you do it all with a single, customizable link. So, ditch the link limbo and let your followers explore your full digital universe with a single click. Trust us, your bio (and your brand) will thank you.

Should You Use Linktree for Marketing?

In the wild world of social media marketing, Linktree is your trusty Swiss Army knife. Whether you're a content creator, ecommerce store owner, or marketing agency maverick, this handy tool is a must-have in your digital arsenal. Here's the lowdown on why Linktree deserves a prime spot in your marketing toolbox.

And if one of those links happens to lead to your YouTube channel, well, you might want a video production expert to make sure your content truly shines.

Free Linktree Features: Your Launchpad to Success

Linktree's free plan is a marketing campaign dream. It's like a blank canvas for your digital empire, letting you effortlessly add links to your branded Linktree page. Sure, you might not be able to customize every pixel or hide the Linktree logo, but who cares? It's free, functional, and gets the job done.

Paid Linktree Features: Level Up Your Marketing Game

If you're serious about making a splash on social media, Linktree's paid plans are where the real magic happens. The Pro plan ($9 per month) is the sweet spot, offering a treasure trove of features like integration with Google Analytics, conversion tracking, and location-based analytics. It's like having a marketing guru in your pocket (without the hefty consulting fees). And if you're a data nerd who needs to export your analytics, the Premium plan ($24 per month) is your ticket to data-driven nirvana.

How to Set Up Linktree: 7 Easy Steps

1. Create Your Account

Head on over to Linktree and create your free account. They've even got an app if you're feeling mobile. Pro tip: pick a username that's memorable and easy on the eyes, since it'll be your Linktree URL.

2. Choose Your Category

Let Linktree know what you're all about. Are you a fashionista, a business mogul, or maybe a little bit of everything? Pick your poison and hit "Continue."

3. Pick Your Plan

Don't be surprised if Linktree tries to tempt you with their Pro plan. It's a solid choice, packed with features and a good value for the price. But hey, if you're just starting out, the free plan is nothing to sneeze at either.

4. Style It Up

The free plan offers a few basic themes and lets you upload a profile picture. It's not exactly a red-carpet makeover, but it'll do the trick for now.

5. Add Your Links

Here's the fun part! Start adding all those links you want to share with the world. Your website, online store, social media profiles, pet hamster's YouTube channel – the possibilities are endless.

6. Title, Header, Thumbnail

Give your links a little extra pizzazz with titles, headers, and even thumbnails if you're feeling fancy.

7. Preview & Share

Take a gander at your Linktree masterpiece and make sure it's looking sharp. Then, copy that unique URL and paste it into your social media bios, email signatures, or wherever you want to flaunt your digital prowess. Bonus points for sharing that snazzy QR code!

Top 5 Linktree Tips to Level Up Your Game

1. Name Game

Give your links names that spark curiosity and get those clicks flowing. Think clear, concise, and captivating. "HubSpot Blog" is great, but "Marketing Magic Unleashed" is even better. And remember, consistency is key. A little capitalization goes a long way in creating a polished look.

2. Less is More

Don't overwhelm your visitors with a link avalanche with links to marketing videos, images, and your services. Keep it focused and impactful with just three to five essential links. Think of it as a curated menu, not an all-you-can-eat buffet.

3. Linktree TLC

Don't just set it and forget it. Show your Linktree some love by checking in regularly for broken links, outdated content, or just a general refresh. Shake things up by rearranging the order of your links to give those bottom dwellers a chance to shine. A little maintenance goes a long way in keeping your Linktree in tip-top shape.

4. Prioritize

Not all links are created equal. Put your most important or time-sensitive links at the top, where they'll get the most eyeballs. Think of it like a newspaper headline; you want to grab attention immediately.

5. Track Your Success

Don't fly blind! Linktree's analytics (available on paid plans) are a goldmine of insights. Track which links are getting the most clicks, what times of day your audience is most active, and where your traffic is coming from. Use this data to refine your Linktree strategy and drive even more clicks.

Wrapping Up

So, there you have it – your guide to conquering the Linktree-verse and turning your bio into a bustling digital hub. With a dash of creativity, a sprinkle of strategy, and a pinch of personality, your Linktree can become the ultimate gateway to your online world.

It's time to ditch the link clutter and embrace a streamlined, user-friendly experience that leaves a lasting impression.

