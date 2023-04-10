What is my mmr? Top 3 places to check mmr

WHAT IS MMR?

From the least talented to the most proficient players, participants are ranked according to their MMR. MatchMaking Rating, or MMR for short, is a system of individual skill points that Riot Games, the American studio behind the video game League of Legends, intends to keep secret as they are the only ones with access to its data. Since that it is anticipated that all League of Legends players would have the same MMR while competing against one another, its individual skill points are utilized to rank individuals according to their own levels.

A player's MMR isn't determined by how many games they win or lose. Simply expressed, it refers to how well or poorly the player performed following the conclusion of the game.

The value of MMR gained or lost after a game is over can be affected by a number of factors, including KDA, macro scores, champion score, and individual performance.

This basically implies that players with high skill levels will rise through the ranks more quickly, while people with low skill levels will find it more difficult to do so.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

If you have just started playing League of Legends at level 30 or lower, you will almost never fall to Platinum (one of the highest ranks in the game); whether it be through smurfing, which is when a high-ranked player decides to recreate a new account, or through trolling your ranked games and always coming out on top in your normals. It's fascinating to learn that historically, MMR was initially employed as a chess tool to gauge a player's skill level. The system's goal was to create an even playing field for players, pitting one player with a high MMR against another with a similar skill level. Other competitive games, like League of Legends, democratized the method and used it to balance their games.

HOW IS IT CALCULATED?

We have compromised for broad estimations with an accuracy of plus or minus() 95% because League of Legends tries to hide its data. Hence, the sign will display next to your MMR score when estimating your MMR, denoting a difference of around 200 points. If you were given a score of 1300, your true score would likely range from 1200 to 1400. This information can change based on your games and scores; for example, your mmr will rise the more games you win with a high score and fall the more games you lose with a low score. You should be aware that your MMR will probably fluctuate as you play more games; the more games you play, the more accurate your MMR will be.

How does Ranked LP's MMR impact it?

League Points (LP) are a competitive layer added to MMR in ranked game formats. Your MMR and the typical MMR for your rank determine how much LP you gain or lose. You'll get more LP than lose if you play over the MMR for your rank. When below the average MMR, on the other hand, you'll lose more LP than you earn. Remember that Elo rating, the previous ranking system that Riot eliminated in Season 3, is distinct from MMR and LP.

How can I raise my MMR?

MMR increases after victories and decreases after defeats (see the section above on accuracy for caveats). As a result, maintaining a high win rate is the simplest strategy to increase MMR. Although the amount won or lost depends on the difference between your team's average MMR and that of the opposition, in reality, most games include teams with equal MMRs. A winning formula is +10 MMR while a losing formula is -10 MMR.

How to check your LOL MMR:

Due to the lack of an official method in League of Legends to calculate a player's average MMR, gamers have turned to developing or utilizing third-party applications that provide an approximation of the player's ELO.

Even though most of these tools don't provide a precise assessment of a player's skill in the game, they are nonetheless sufficient.

Here are various methods you may attempt to view your LoL MMR if you've grown curious about the MMR value of your account. Here we will enlist top 3 websites you can use to calculate your LOL account MMR with almost zero uncertainty.

1.kaynshop.pro

We have compromised for broad estimations with an accuracy of plus or minus() 98% because LOL tries to hide its data. Hence, the sign will display next to your MMR score when estimating your MMR, denoting a difference of around 100 points. Winning a game might not instantly boost your MMR because the estimate indicates a range of potential values (in some cases, the point estimate might actually decrease to account for the additional data). More games played will ultimately improve the estimate's accuracy and offer information on previous MMR trends.

2.mylolmmr.com

We have compromised for broad estimations with an accuracy of plus or minus() 95% because LOL tries to hide its data. Hence, the sign will display next to your MMR score when estimating your MMR, denoting a difference of around 200 points. If you were given a score of 1300, your true score would likely range from 1200 to 1400. This information can change based on your games and scores; for example, your mmr will rise the more games you win with a high score and fall the more games you lose with a low score. You should be aware that your MMR will probably fluctuate as you play more games; the more games you play, the more accurate your MMR will be.

3.whatismymmr.com

This website offers MMR estimations together with a 95% confidence interval represented by a certain number. For instance, an MMR estimate of 1200 100 indicates that the real MMR is probably between 1100 and 1300. Winning a game might not instantly boost your MMR because the estimate indicates a range of potential values (in some cases, the point estimate might actually decrease to account for the additional data). More games played will ultimately improve the estimate's accuracy and offer information on previous MMR trends.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)