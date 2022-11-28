What is the Bond Policy that Haryana MBBS students are protesting against?

CHANDIGARH: Protests against the Bond Policy by a section of Haryana medical students studying at government institutions have been going on for over 27 days. The Bond Policy is a mandate introduced by the Haryana government which compels MBBS students to work at public health institutions for 7 years. If a student, at the end of their course, opts to not work at a state health facility, they have to pay a penalty of Rs 36.40 lakh. The rationale behind the policy is that medical students who benefit from government-funded medical colleges must give back to society and serve public health for a minimum of 7 years. In other words, medical students pay a very small amount of college fees as compared to students in private institutions. However, certain medical students are of the view that the government is treating them like bonded labourers and claimed that the bond amount was too high.

What is the bond policy?

The Bond Policy states that MBBS students will need to sign a Rs 36.40 lakh tripartite bond when acquiring admission to make sure that they serve at a public health institution for 7 years. They don't, however, need to pay the money at the time of admission. In case, the student decides to not serve the government, the state has the right to implement the bond and demand payment of Rs 36.40 lakh from the student. If the student does decide to serve the government, they will receive an annual repayment of the loan along with interest over a course of their 7-year tenure.

Why are students protesting?

The students are protesting against this policy as they claim that the government has not yet assured employment for students. Moreover, they fear that this policy will hamper students' right to education. "Bond policy will ruin careers of students. Govt have not yet assured any employment for students. Strike has been going on for more than 27 days but we have not seen any positive results. This policy will hamper right to education," a student told ANI amid bond policy protests. The students are protesting against the policy arguing that the bond amount is "huge and unjustified", and the seven years is a "long tenure".

Meanwhile, the health ministry is working to scrap the bond policy for doctors. The National Medical Commission has also said that since the bond policy was introduced, the scenario of medical education has changed in the country, and therefore, it may be worth reviewing.

