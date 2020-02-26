हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
A 13-year-old girl Namya Joshi, a class seven student from Sat Paul Mittal School in Ludhiana, on Tuesday (February 23) left Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for making learning fun through technology.

When 13-year-old girl Namya Joshi impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Joshi has been helping teachers across the convert classroom lessons into interactive Minecraft sessions. For her, Minecraft is a great platform and “if children do not like reading books, one can make them take interest in Minecraft”.

Namya got the chance to meet Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on stage at the ‘Young Innovators’ Summit’ and the Indian-origin executive was hugely impressed with Joshi.

“We need to reformulate the relationship between technology and learning. It is very interesting to witness the way young innovators think today,” Nadella told the gathering.

“What excited and inspired me from my meetings with students was the quality of their ideas, the scope of their ambition, deep passion and deep empathy turning into action. This is truly transformative, and is how societies and economies move forward,” he added.

Over 250 students and educators in Delhi NCR participated in the ‘Young Innovators’ Summit’. Nadella also spoke about the role that technology can play in changing the education ecosystem in the next decade or so.

