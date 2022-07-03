New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (July 2, 2022) slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that the TRS chief "runs away" whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state. In an apparent reference to Rao not receiving PM Modi at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday when he arrived in the city to attend the BJP's national executive meet, the party's Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that "when the tiger comes, foxes run away".

"Whenever Modi Ji comes, there is no answer as to why he (Rao) is running away, why he is fearing, why he does not want to meet (Modi)," he said.

It is an entirely different feeling to attend the @BJP4India National Executive Committee meeting in my city and witness the likes of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji and the eminent leaders of the party.

Modi was received at the airport by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others.

Welcome to Telangana Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. We are all excited to hear your pearls of wisdom at @BJP4India National Executive Committee Meeting at HICC.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has not received PM Modi at least on two occasions in recent times when the latter visited the state.

People fed up with TRS 'misrule'

Bandi Sanjay Kumar also said that the people of Telangana are fed up with the "misrule" of the TRS government and looking for a change.

"You (Rao) have increased power bills, bus charges, property tax, and all. People are fed up with your misrule. That's why they are looking for a change. We will put an end to your 'naya Nizam' rule," Kumar told reporters in Hyderabad.

Kumar, a Lok Sabha member, expressed confidence that a BJP government will be formed in Telangana in the Legislative Assembly elections next year.

KCR has insulted not individual but institution by not welcoming PM Modi

Union minister Smriti Irani also hit out at K Chandrashekar Rao and said that him not welcoming Narendra Modi on his arrival in Hyderabad is an insult not to the individual but to the institution of prime minister.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad, she said that it is a usual practice and part of the protocol that a chief minister welcomes the prime minister on arrival in his or her state.

Union Minister Smt. Smriti Irani addresses a Press Conference in Hyderabad, Telangana.

"The prime minister has given a clarion call for cooperative federalism and in the last eight years met all leaders and deferred to them with respect as is validated by 'maryada'. That KCR has disrupted what has been a constitutionally federal protocol reflects on him," she said.

BJP's National Executive Meet Day 2: Key focus on PM Modi's speech, party's political resolution

With BJP national executive meeting moving to its second day on Sunday, the key focus will remain on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech and the party's political resolution that are expected to be passed unanimously. According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will propose a political resolution for the party. This resolution will be seconded by Chief Ministers from the BJP-ruled states.

With Party colleagues at the National Executive meeting in Hyderabad.

The biggest highlight of the entire BJP national executive meeting will be the speech of Prime Minister Modi to his party cadre. During his speech, he is likely to give suggestions on how to work towards strengthening the organisation as well as keep connected to the grassroots.

