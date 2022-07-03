NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

'When a tiger comes, foxes run away': BJP slams Telangana CM KCR for not receiving PM Modi at airport

K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has not received PM Narendra Modi at least on two occasions in recent times when the latter visited the state.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 07:40 AM IST

Trending Photos

'When a tiger comes, foxes run away': BJP slams Telangana CM KCR for not receiving PM Modi at airport

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (July 2, 2022) slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that the TRS chief "runs away" whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state. In an apparent reference to Rao not receiving PM Modi at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday when he arrived in the city to attend the BJP's national executive meet, the party's Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that "when the tiger comes, foxes run away". 

"Whenever Modi Ji comes, there is no answer as to why he (Rao) is running away, why he is fearing, why he does not want to meet (Modi)," he said.

Modi was received at the airport by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has not received PM Modi at least on two occasions in recent times when the latter visited the state. 

People fed up with TRS 'misrule'

Bandi Sanjay Kumar also said that the people of Telangana are fed up with the "misrule" of the TRS government and looking for a change. 

"You (Rao) have increased power bills, bus charges, property tax, and all. People are fed up with your misrule. That's why they are looking for a change. We will put an end to your 'naya Nizam' rule," Kumar told reporters in Hyderabad.

Kumar, a Lok Sabha member, expressed confidence that a BJP government will be formed in Telangana in the Legislative Assembly elections next year.

KCR has insulted not individual but institution by not welcoming PM Modi

Union minister Smriti Irani also hit out at K Chandrashekar Rao and said that him not welcoming Narendra Modi on his arrival in Hyderabad is an insult not to the individual but to the institution of prime minister.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad, she said that it is a usual practice and part of the protocol that a chief minister welcomes the prime minister on arrival in his or her state.

"The prime minister has given a clarion call for cooperative federalism and in the last eight years met all leaders and deferred to them with respect as is validated by 'maryada'. That KCR has disrupted what has been a constitutionally federal protocol reflects on him," she said.

BJP's National Executive Meet Day 2: Key focus on PM Modi's speech, party's political resolution

With BJP national executive meeting moving to its second day on Sunday, the key focus will remain on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech and the party's political resolution that are expected to be passed unanimously. According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will propose a political resolution for the party. This resolution will be seconded by Chief Ministers from the BJP-ruled states.

The biggest highlight of the entire BJP national executive meeting will be the speech of Prime Minister Modi to his party cadre. During his speech, he is likely to give suggestions on how to work towards strengthening the organisation as well as keep connected to the grassroots.

(With agency inputs)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?