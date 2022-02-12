हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

When Gandhi siblings go to Kerala, they criticise, look down on Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Adityanath said, “Uttar Pradesh sent four members of the (Gandhi) family to parliament. But when the siblings go to Kerala, they criticise UP & look down on people of UP. When they go out of India, they raise fingers at the country. They don't believe in the people of India.” 

When Gandhi siblings go to Kerala, they criticise, look down on Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath
File Photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (February 12) targeted the Gandhi siblings– Rahul and Priyanka– and said they “look down” on the people of the state when they visit Kerala.  

Raising the poll pitch in election-bound Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, Adityanath alleged, “Uttar Pradesh sent four members of the (Gandhi) family to parliament. But when the siblings go to Kerala, they criticise UP & look down on people of UP. When they go out of India, they raise fingers at the country. They don't believe in the people of India.” 

Further, the UP CM slammed Rahul Gandhi over his often underlining the difference between Hindu and Hindutva. “..Surprised to hear Rahul Gandhi say definition of Hindu. He should be told that his great-grandfather called himself 'Accidental Hindu'. Doesn't suit someone, whose ancestors weren't proud of being Hindus, to tell us its definition.." ANI quoted Adityanath as saying. 

Earlier as well, UP CM had invoked Kerala and other non-BJP parties ruled states while asking electors to vote for BJP in the state. In a six-minute video message on Twitter, on the eve of the first phase of polling of the assembly elections in UP, he said, "Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal." He added, "This vote will be your guarantee to a life without fear." 

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand will elect a 70-assembly House on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

(With agency inputs)

