When will you remove Guardian Minister: BJP asks Maharashtra govt over Sion hospital viral video

Days after a video of COVID-19 victims bodies lying unattended near patients undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Sion Hospital went viral, the hospital Dean Pramod Ingle has been removed.x

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra has received immense backlash from the opposition with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanding that the guardian minister concerned should also be removed.

Taking to Twitter, Somaiya came down heavily on the state government. He wrote: "In last 30 days of Corona, BMC changed 4 Deans/Head of Sion Hospital. Dr Mohan Joshi, Dr Adasul, Dr Pramod Ingale & now Dr Ramesh Bharmal. Corona Hotspot of Dharavi is Fully Dependent on Sion Hospital. 'Ye Hai Thackeray Sarkar.'"

While this is the third change since the pandemic broke, from Dr Mohan Joshi to Dr Adasul and now Pramod Ingle being replaced by Ramesh Bharmal, a former Dean of BYL Nair Hospital.

On the issue raised by the video, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday had claimed that though family members of the deceased have been asked to take away the dead body within 30 minutes often they hesitate resulting in delays.

"According to the protocol, if a patient dies, the dead body is kept in a black sheet to prevent infection. The family members should take his body within half an hour but many times they hesitate to do so. Then the corpse is sent to the morgue but it takes time to complete the process," he had said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has emerged as the worst COVID-19 affected city notching up a total of 12,142 infected cases and 462 deaths, the highest in the country.