'Wherever we Reach With Tiranga...': PM Modi Lauds NDRF's Work in Earthquake-Hit Turkey, Syria

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 20, 2023) interacted with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel involved in "Operation Dost" in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria and lauded them for their "great" work. He said that the Indian team in Turkey and Syria reflected the spirit of the entire world being one family for India. Three teams of the NDRF were sent to provide help to the quake-hit region on February 7 following PM Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance under "Operation Dost".

Recalling the images of a mother who blessed the members of the Indian team for their efforts, Prime Minister Modi noted the pride that every Indian felt after witnessing every image of rescue and relief operations that was carried out in the affected areas.

PM Modi recalled his time as a volunteer after an earthquake struck Gujarat in 2001 and underlined the difficulty of the task of removing rubble and finding people below that and how the entire medical system was hit as the hospital itself had collapsed in Bhuj.

He also recalled the Machhu Dam tragedy in Morbi in 1979.

"On the basis of my experiences in these calamities, I can appreciate your hard work, spirit, and emotions. Today I salute you all," he said.

WATCH | NDRF Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Earthquake-Hit Turkey; Amit Shah Says 'Proud'

Modi said that those who are capable of helping themselves are called self-sufficient but those who have the capability to help others in their time of need are called selfless.

This, he said, applies not only to individuals but to nations also.

That is why in the past few years India has nurtured its selflessness along with its self-sufficiency, PM Modi said.

"Wherever we reach with the ‘Tiranga’, there is an assurance that now that the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will start getting better," he added.

India was one of first responders when earthquake hit Turkey, Syria

Prime Minister Modi underlined India's commitment to humanity through ‘Operation Dost’ and said that India was one of the first responders when the powerful earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria on February 6 and killed over 47,000 people.

He gave examples of earthquakes in Nepal, and the crisis in Maldives and Sri Lanka and said that India was the first to come forward to help.

Glimpses from the interaction with the human assistance and disaster relief personnel who were a part of 'Operation Dost.' pic.twitter.com/xk5KUeRpG3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

He expressed delight that the NDRF has built a very good reputation among the people of the country over the years.

"The people of the country trust NDRF," the prime minister said.

He underlined that the faith and hope of the people are reassured when NDRF reaches the field and said that it is a great achievement in itself.

When sensitivity is added to a force with skill, then the strength of that force increases manifold, PM Modi said

Interacting with personnel involved in #OperationDost in Türkiye and Syria. Their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable. https://t.co/D80SShsFn3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

Emphasizing the need to strengthen India’s capacity for relief and rescue at the time of the disaster, he said, "We have to strengthen our identity as the best relief and rescue team in the world. The better our own preparation, the better we will be able to serve the world."