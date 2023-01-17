Who is Abdul Rehman Makki? Why his listing a terrorist is big win for Modi govt

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, listed Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee. Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki has sanctioned a global terrorist based on his links in the 2000 Red Fort attack and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Makki is the brother-in-law of LeT leader and founder Hafiz Saeed who was the mastermind of 26/11 attack.

In 2022, India and the United States jointly proposed to list Makki under the UN Security Council's Al-Qaida and ISIL Sanctions Committee which is also known as the UMSC 1267 Committee, however, China blocked the proposal by placing a "technical hold" over it. China has previously used the same measure to block the sanction of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar.

Welcoming Makki's listing, External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that such sanctions is an "effective tool" to counter terrorist threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region. “We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council’s ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed. Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation," he said.