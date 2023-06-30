Who Is Anukriti Sharma, The IPS Officer Who Is Winning Praise For Helping Old Woman Get Power Connection?

NEW DELHI: IPS officer Anukriti Sharma recently won millions of hearts by helping a 70-year-old woman in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh get an electricity connection. Noorjahan, the woman in question lived without electricity for decades. However, when IPS officer Anukriti Sharma came to know about this, she decided to help the poor woman by ensuring electricity at her residence. With the help of local policemen, IPS Sharma reached out to the electricity department and successfully arranged for the installation of the electricity meter at Noorjahan’s residence. Sharma also later shared a heartwarming video capturing smiles on the face of the old woman and others in her village after a bulb came alive following the successful installation of an electricity metre.

Calling it a 'Swades moment' of her life, IPS Sharma wrote on Twitter, "Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face was immensely satisfying. Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support #uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol."

Swades moment of my life Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support #uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol pic.twitter.com/3crLAeh1xv — Anukriti Sharma, IPS (@ipsanukriti14) June 26, 2023

In the video, the young IPS officer could also be seen pulling close a fan and Noorjahan responding with a pat on her shoulder.

So, Who Is IPS Anukriti Sharma?

Anukriti Sharma is a 2020 batch IPS officer, who is currently posted as an Additional SP in Bulandshahr. She is also a passionate runner and hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. After cracking the UPSC - one of the toughest exams, Anukriti was allotted with the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

UPSC Success Story

Anukriti cleared the IIT JEE exam in 2007 and secured admission to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata. After completing her graduation, she pursued further studies at Rice University in America. However, her desire to prepare for the Civil Services Examination remained strong. Despite being advised by her teacher to pursue a career in science, Anukriti decided to return to India and prepare for the UPSC exam.

Her Journey From IRS To IPS

In her first attempt, Anukriti reached the Mains exam level but couldn't succeed. She failed to clear the Prelims on her second attempt. However, through her determination, Sharma achieved the All India 355th rank in her third attempt and got selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Determined to improve her rank, she appeared in the UPSC exam again and this time secured the All India 138th rank, thus becoming an IPS officer.



Who She Credits For Success?

Anukriti Sharma credits her success to her husband who played a crucial role during her preparations for the UPSC exam. She recalled how her husband helped in preparing Geography, which was her optional subject, and improve her strategies and scores. Anukriti said that her husband’s unwavering support played a big role in her success in the UPSC exams.

Message For Future UPSC Aspirants

According to Anukriti Sharma, the candidates preparing for the prestigious UPSC exam should remain focused on realising their dream and not be disappointed by setbacks and failures. She said that it is important for them to stay motivated and disciplined for achieving success.